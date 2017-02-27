Los actores de 'Moonlight' protagonizan una sesión 'hot' para Calvin Klein

¡Regístrate ahora! para recibir los titulares del día en tu e-mail.
¡Regístrate ahora! para poder comentar noticias, participar en sorteos y concursos.
El Periódico Mediterráneo | Miércoles, 1 de marzo de 2017 - Edición impresa
EL PERIÓDICO
28/02/2017
El elenco masculino de 'Moonlight', la película triunfadora de los Oscar, no para de acaparar focos. La marca estadounidense Calvin Klein acaba de lanzar una nueva campaña de primavera de ropa interior protagonizada por cada uno de los actores que encarnan a Chiron, el protagonista del filme de Barry Jenkins.
Mahershala Ali (Oscar también al Mejor Actor de Reparto, y primer intérprete musulmán en conseguir una estatuílla), Ashton Sanders (el protagonista, de adolescente), Trevante Rhodes (el protagonista, de adulto) y Alex Hibbert (Chiron, de niño) han posado para Willy Vanderperre en una sesión de lo más sexi que la marca ha reflejado en su cuenta de Instagram.
ACTORES Y HOMBRES SOBRESALIENTES
"Actores sobresalientes que muestran lo que significa ser hombre hoy en día", ha dicho en un comunicado Raf Simons, el recién nombrado director creativo de la marca.
En las fotos, en blanco y negro, aparecen luciendo los famosos calzoncillos con el logo de la marca Ali (43 años), Trevante Rodas (27) y Ashton Sanders (21). También el actor de 12 años Alex Hibbert participó en la sesión, pero con una camiseta, y con una sonrisa de oreja a oreja.
Solo unas horas antes de lanzar la campaña, Rodas, Sanders y Hibbert lucieron también elegantes trajes negros de Calvin Klein.
Estas son algunas de las fotos de la sesión:
MAHERSHALA ALI
Resonant: “Even after the performance is over, I realize that you still have to service it. I’ll be in a coffee shop and someone will come up to me and just open a vein…telling me how this struck a nerve for them, what their experience was." ⠀ —@MahershalaAli, the Academy Award winner for Best Supporting Actor, wearing the 100% Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt and Cotton Stretch Trunk with Slim Cut Jeans. ⠀ The Spring ’17 Men’s Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign, photographed by Willy Vanderperre.
TREVANTE RHODES
ASHTON SANDERS
Introducing the Spring ’17 Men’s Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign, photographed by Willy Vanderperre. ⠀ “I’m realizing I have to be careful what I put out there…because everything I’ve wished for is happening.” ⠀ —reflecting on his cast’s Best Picture win, the inimitable @ashtondsanders, pictured here wearing the Cotton Stretch Boxer Brief.
ALEX HIBBERT
Shine on: “It’s just like the attitude,” Alex says of his love of clothes, “the personality. Like, it can be like me―dark inside and bright outside.” ⠀ ―12 year-old talent on the rise Alex Hibbert, wearing the 100% Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt. ⠀ ⠀ The Spring ’17 Men’s Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign, photographed by Willy Vanderperre.
Enlaces Recomendados: Vuelos
Webs de El Periódico Mediterráneo: El Periódico del Azulejo | El Periódico Mediterráneo |