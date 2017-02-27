 



		
				
		
				

						
				


		


		

			
			

				
				

				

						
				

				

			

			
		

		



			

				
				

						

		

			

				
			

			

				
Si ya eres usuario, accede...

				
				

					

						
						
 
							
						

						
 
							
						
	
						

							 Recordarme
						

						

							
						

					

					
					¿No recuerdas tu contraseña?
				
	
			

	
			
   
Accede con redes sociales...
   	
			
			

			

				
Si todavía no eres usuario, regístrate...

				
				

					
¡Regístrate ahora! para recibir los titulares del día en tu e-mail.

					
¡Regístrate ahora!  para poder comentar noticias, participar en sorteos y concursos.

				

			
				
		
				
	

					 Menú
					Accede 
					

						
					

						
El Periódico Mediterráneo | Miércoles, 1 de marzo de 2017 - Edición impresa
					


				

				

					

						
							El Periódico Mediterráneo. Noticias de Castellón
						
					

					
					

						
					

				


				
					
	
					
				
			



			
			

				
				

				

						
				

				

			


		

		
	


		
		
		

	
TRAS TRIUNFAR EN LOS OSCAR

		
Los actores de 'Moonlight' protagonizan una sesión 'hot' para Calvin Klein

		

		
Mahershala Ali, Trevante Rhodes y Ashton Sanders son los nuevos iconos de la masculinidad en ropa interior

		



		

			

				

	




	

EL PERIÓDICO		
28/02/2017
	

	



		



	




	
	



 
		

			


El elenco masculino de 'Moonlight', la película triunfadora de los Oscar, no para de acaparar focos. La marca estadounidense Calvin Klein acaba de lanzar una nueva campaña de primavera de ropa interior protagonizada por cada uno de los actores que encarnan a Chiron, el protagonista del filme de Barry Jenkins.


Mahershala Ali (Oscar también al Mejor Actor de Reparto, y primer intérprete musulmán en conseguir una estatuílla), Ashton Sanders (el protagonista, de adolescente), Trevante Rhodes (el protagonista, de adulto) y Alex Hibbert (Chiron, de niño) han posado para Willy Vanderperre en una sesión de lo más sexi que la marca ha reflejado en su cuenta de Instagram.



ACTORES Y HOMBRES SOBRESALIENTES

"Actores sobresalientes que muestran lo que significa ser hombre hoy en día", ha dicho en un comunicado Raf Simons, el recién nombrado director creativo de la marca.


En las fotos, en blanco y negro, aparecen luciendo los famosos calzoncillos con el logo de la marca Ali (43 años), Trevante Rodas (27) y Ashton Sanders (21). También el actor de 12 años Alex Hibbert participó en la sesión, pero con una camiseta, y con una sonrisa de oreja a oreja.


Solo unas horas antes de lanzar la campaña, Rodas, Sanders y Hibbert lucieron también elegantes trajes negros de Calvin Klein.


Estas son algunas de las fotos de la sesión:



MAHERSHALA ALI













TREVANTE RHODES













ASHTON SANDERS














ALEX HIBBERT










			

			

		




























		



		
			


						

				      
			


 



Pulsa aquí 


   







			




			
Última hora
		
Ver más


      
	

									




      
				

			

					

	


				

			

			

				
				

				

						
				

				

			


			
				
				
		

							
Webs del Grupo Zeta

				
				
				
				
				
				
				
			

				
				
			

			

				Enlaces Recomendados: 
				Vuelos
			

			
 
Webs de El Periódico Mediterráneo: 
				El Periódico del Azulejo | 
				El Periódico Mediterráneo |