Gigi Hadid, sin depilar

13/12/2017
La modelo norteamericana Gigi Hadid ha vuelto a dar que hablar con una curiosa imagen. En el vídeo de promoción del almanaque de adviento que realiza cada diciembre la revista 'Love' la joven de 22 años salta, muestra sus abdominales y lanza unos golpes de boxeo a la cámara, ella que es una aficionada a este deporte. Y es justamente cuando levanta sus brazos cuando deja ver sus axilas sin depilar y se une así a una tendencia que ya en día hicieron Madonna y su hija Lourdes María, Julia Roberts y Miley Cyrus entre otras famosas.
🎄Happy Monday! Day 11 of #LOVEADVENT is @gigihadid “I love seeing everyone else's videos. It's celebratory of epic human beings and always pushes boundaries.” Says Gigi “The fashion circle is a family, so the Love Advent kind of feels like a Holiday Year Book in a way. Headmaster Grand style.” #STAYSTRONG💥Link in bio to full film Director @philpoynter Fashion Editor @sallylyndley Make-up @hungvanngo Hair @cameronjon Casting @bitton and @twodadstwokids Music @nathangregorywilkins and @richardxbm DOP @hashtaghankoff Production @serlinassociates Post Production @millchannel and @millbeautychannel Editor @kateowenedit
'StayStrong' es el eslogan con el que se promociona este año el calendario. Los vídeos de la campaña los ha dirigido Phil Poynter, que ha dado plena libertad a todas las protagonistas, entre las que también se encuentran las modelos Barbara Palvin, Taylor Hill y la cantante Rita Ora, para que ellas salieran como quisieran, escogiendo ropa, maquillaje, peinado y hasta la pose.
La imagen de Gigi Hadid no es la única del famoso calendario que ha dado de qué hablar estos días. También ha sido muy comentado el posado de la modelo Emily Ratajkowski, en la que luce su figura en biquini bañada en espagueti. Antes algunas críticas por lo provocativo de su posado, se ha defendido así: “Ser sexy para mí es divertido, nunca voy a disculparme por eso".
🎄On the 3rd day of Christmas my true #LOVEADVENT gave to me @emrata’s amazing polemic on female empowerment. “To me, female sexuality and sexiness, no matter how conditioned it may be by a patriarchal ideal, can be incredibly empowering for a woman if she feels it is empowering to her. The way I dress, act, flirt, dance, have sex - those are my decisions and they shouldn't be impacted by men. Being sexy is fun and I like it. I should never have to apologize for that. My life is on my terms and if I feel like putting on sexy underwear, it’s for me. Personal choice is the core ideal in my concept of feminism. Katie directed us to say ‘Stay Strong’ at the end of each video and I think it's a message from one woman to another. You're watching a video of a girl grinding in lingerie or whatever else and she is looking into the camera at the end saying, ‘you do you, however YOU want to, fuck the rest’. In the wake of the Harvey fallout and women coming forward with incredible amounts of sexual harassment cases, I have been so disappointed to hear women talk about "modesty" and "our responsibility" as if we need to, yet again, adjust to make it "easier" for the rest of the world. I'm tired of having to consider how I might be perceived by men if I wear the short skirt or post a sexy Instagram. I want to do what I want to do. Feminism isn't about adjusting, it's about freedom and choice. Do you think viewers will understand that, given the current wider conversation about the sexual objectification of women? why or why not? What are the risks? This is something I've battled with personally and publicly. I've had men comment on sexy images of me online and say "this is empowering to you? Ha! I just masturbated to it so hope you feel good about yourself!" I guess that's the way people can react, which ironically, ultimately serves my point. I don't care about your reaction or what you do with my expression of self. In fact, it has nothing to do with you at all and that's the point-which is why it feels good. Ultimately, if a woman wants to wear a burka or nothing at all, it's great if it's what she wants and feels good about.”💥#STAYSTRONG Link in bio to full film
