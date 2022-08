Two disastrous #wildfires are raging in the east of #Spain 🇪🇸



According to @CopernicusEMS #EFFIS, the burnt scars (as of 17 August) are



⬆️🔥#IFValldEbo: 13,116 ha

⬇️🔥#IFBejis: 13,451 ha



The smoke clouds are visible in the #Copernicus #Sentinel3 🇪🇺🛰️ image of 17 August pic.twitter.com/g2KKo4LICu