New rules 2021 #NextGenATPFinals



1.Shorter Warmups: Down from 4 minutes to 1



2.Courtside Coaching: Coaching opened up from the side-lines. No more headsets



3. 1 medical timeout per player per match



4. Timed Bathroom Breaks: Max 3 minutes (+ up to 2 for change of attire) pic.twitter.com/03WPzCZfIH