Una influencer explica cómo perdió 140 kilos en dos años

Lexi Reed tiene revolucionado Instagram con su espectacular cambio físico. La influencer, que cuenta con más de un millón de seguidores en esta red social, ha pasado dos años tratando de modificar su cuerpo porque temía que cualquier mínimo dolor de pecho fuese un ataque al corazón, como narra en una de sus últimas publicaciones.

"Pasé años tratando de perder peso. Esta es la chica que temía morir mientras dormía y no llegar a los 30 años, la que se hizo una foto del 'antes de' pero jamás se la enseñó a nadie, a la chica que falló muchas veces pero nunca se rindió", dice sobre la primera fotografía.

"La batalla que luchó es la que ha dejado estas cicatrices que tengo ahora, que me hacen ser la que soy hoy. Un recordatorio de que hay que usar esos 'fallos' para dar un nuevo paso". Y lanza un grito de ánimo a quienes se sienten igual: "Soy la prueba de que levantarse después de caerse te hace más fuerte. Empieza hoy!" En esta imagen, muestra cómo perdió 140kg con un gran esfuerzo en dos años, tanto en la alimentación como en su actividad física.

border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div></a> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BpYEXVelseW/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_medium=loading" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">#throwbackthursday to the girl who spent many years trying to lose weight. To the girl who feared any small chest pain was a heart attack. To the girl who snored so loud she feared she may die in her sleep and not live to see 30. To the girl who took the before photo telling herself she'd want it but never show anyone, especially not almost a million people on social media. To the girl who failed so many times, but never gave up. Throwback to that girl because the war she fought carved these beautiful battle wounds and who I am today. Just a reminder that we can only fail if we give up and to use those "failures" as a stepping stone. I am proof that if we keep getting up everytime we fall eventually we can stand up stronger. Start today! #weightloss #weightlossjourney #fedupfam #fit #fitfam #fitspo #motivation #sweat #fattofit #obesetobeast #zumba #dance #diet #dietbet #fatgirlfedupsdietbet #fitness #losingweight #fitnessmotivation #fedup #fitfam #lanebryant #plussize #looseskin #excessskin #effyourbeautystandards #extremeweightloss</a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">Una publicación compartida de <a href="https://www.instagram.com/fatgirlfedup/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_medium=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;" target="_blank"> Lexiiiiiii. ❤</a> (@fatgirlfedup) el <time style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;" datetime="2018-10-26T00:23:19+00:00">25 Oct, 2018 a las 5:23 PDT</time></p></div></blockquote>

Las cicatrices que había dejado ese cambio físico se veían por todo su cuerpo en forma de piel sobrante. Hasta tres kilos que ha tenido que eliminar con una operación reciente. En una imagen de hace unos días, muestra ese espectacular cambio.

"Esta es la primera vez en mi vida que soy capaz de ver mi ombligo", dice. "Tengo que agradecerle a la chica de la izquierda su enorme valentía sabiendo la dificultad de la operación. Fue lo más doloroso de mi vida, pero merece la pena para el futuro. Por fin me siento yo misma después de vivir meses arrastrando la piel. Gracias a ella por hacer lo mejor para su futuro, su cuerpo y su salud. Mañana es mi 28 cumpleaños y nunca he estado mejor".

border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div></a> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BqFvvWMnDNX/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_medium=loading" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">#motivationmonday This is the first time in my entire life that I've ever been able to see my belly button or had a flat stomach. Same bathroom, same girl, but a whole new reflection in less than two weeks. I need to take a moment to thank that girl on the left for being terrified of going under the knife and putting her life on standby for various reasons but knowing that living in pain from loose skin was not the life that she had worked so hard for. This surgery was the worst pain in my entire life, but worth it for the new future. I havent had any more neck pain, and I finally feel like myself again after months of living with no answers and feeling as if I was crawling in my own skin. Thank you to her for doing what was best for her future, her body, and most importantly for her health. Tomorrow is my birthday and 28 never looked so good! -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Whos ready to hustle for the holidays!? NEXT DIETBET STARTS 11/19!! Theres almost less than 2 months left to finish this year fighting for your health! Why not bet on yourself with our tribe? Next dietbet starts 11/19! I joined my first dietbet in January 2016 when I started my journey & it helped me change my life! Time to change yours too & make those resolutions stick! Lose weight, share tips/recipes, giveaways including @eatenlightened @one1brands @fedupfam tees, an airfryer, & MORE! Plus get paid to get lean in 2018! Link in bio or dietbet.com/fatgirlfedup #weightloss #weightlossjourney #fedupfam #fit #fitfam #fitspo #motivation #tummytuck #fattofit #obesetobeast #workout #dance #diet #dietbet #fatgirlfedupsdietbet #fitness #losingweight #fitnessmotivation #buttlift #fitfam #plasticsurgery #plussize #looseskin #excessskin #effyourbeautystandards #extremeweightloss</a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">Una publicación compartida de <a href="https://www.instagram.com/fatgirlfedup/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_medium=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;" target="_blank"> Lexiiiiiii. ❤</a> (@fatgirlfedup) el <time style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;" datetime="2018-11-12T18:08:09+00:00">12 Nov, 2018 a las 10:08 PST</time></p></div></blockquote>

En su última publicación, ella misma explica su historia. Asegura que no siguió ningún plan externo ni tuvo entrenador personal ni operación para perder peso. Simplemente comenzó a contar las calorías, a limitarlas, y a ponerse un objetivo. En el día de nuevo año en 2016, pensó que ella podía cambiar su vida.

"Comencé a hacer ejercicio cinco días a la semana durante 30 minutos de elíptica. Dejé las excusas y me dediqué tiempo. Lo principal es ser consciente de que hay que cambiar el estilo de vida y no comer para vivir, sino vivir para comer. El primer paso es el más duro, pero si tenemos paciencia el cambio es para el resto de la vida. Empieza hoy!"

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Hi new followers, aka friends! My name is Lexi and I lost 312lbs on my own with diet and exercise. No meal plan, trainer, surgery, but counting calories and setting a New Years Resolution that would change my life in 2016. I started working out 5x a week for 30 mins on the elliptical at 485lbs and a BMI of 78. I stopped with my excuses and started making the time for me. The main point is - I started and I realized it was up to me to change my lifestyle and eat to live, not live to eat. The first step is the hardest, but if we keep waiting we could be waiting for the rest of our lives. I am proof we can all change if we are willing to try. Start today! -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Whos ready to hustle for the holidays!? NEXT DIETBET STARTS 11/19!! Theres almost less than 2 months left to finish this year fighting for your health! Why not bet on yourself with our tribe? Next dietbet starts 11/19! I joined my first dietbet in January 2016 when I started my journey & it helped me change my life! Time to change yours too & make those resolutions stick! Lose weight, share tips/recipes, giveaways including @eatenlightened @one1brands @fedupfam tees, an airfryer, & MORE! Plus get paid to get lean in 2018! Link in bio or dietbet.com/fatgirlfedup #weightloss #weightlossjourney #fedupfam #fit #fitfam #fitspo #motivation #tummytuck #fattofit #obesetobeast #workout #dance #diet #dietbet #fatgirlfedupsdietbet #fitness #losingweight #fitnessmotivation #buttlift #fitfam #plasticsurgery #plussize #looseskin #excessskin #effyourbeautystandards #extremeweightloss Una publicación compartida de Lexiiiiiii. (@fatgirlfedup) el 17 Nov, 2018 a las 4:27 PST

Y todo esto, dice, tiene que agradecérselo también al apoyo de su pareja, que ha vivido una situación similar con una gran pérdida de peso conjunta. "Danny ha sido mi apoyo desde los 16 años y siempre me ha animado a quererme, a ser fuerte, a hacerme respetar y que me trataran como merecía. A ser yo misma, a quererme aunque el resto del mundo fuera en mi contra por mi talla, por vestirme como un niño o no maquillarme. Juntos hemos vivido este viaje que nos ha acercado todavía más y que nos hará vivir más. Somos la prueba de que todos podemos cambiar nuestra vida".

Ver esta publicación en Instagram #swolematesaturday -407lbs since we set a New Years Resolution together on January 1st 2016! @discoveringdanny has been by my side since I was 16 years old and always pushed me to see the greatness in myself even when I didnt see it myself. He taught me to be strong when I was weak. He taught me to stand up for myself and not be treated any other way than deserved. He taught me to be myself and that I was worthy of love when the rest of the world judged me and told me no because I wasnt a size " 0", dressed like a Tom boy, never wore makeup, and just was awkwardly me for so long. He brought me out of my shell and carved me into who I am today. Together through this journey we have grown even closer together and now have gained a longer life! We are proof that anyone can change their life the same way we have. Start today! -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Whos ready to hustle for the holidays!? NEXT DIETBET STARTS 11/19!! Theres almost less than 2 months left to finish this year fighting for your health! Why not bet on yourself with our tribe? Next dietbet starts 11/19! I joined my first dietbet in January 2016 when I started my journey & it helped me change my life! Time to change yours too & make those resolutions stick! Lose weight, share tips/recipes, giveaways including @fedupfam, an airfryer, & MORE! Plus get paid to get lean in 2018! Link in bio or dietbet.com/fatgirlfedup #weightloss #weightlossjourney #fedupfam #fit #fitfam #fitspo #motivation #sweat #fattofit #obesetobeast #hero #dance #diet #dietbet #fatgirlfedupsdietbet #fitness #losingweight #fitnessmotivation #halloween #fitfam #wonderwoman #plussize #looseskin #excessskin #effyourbeautystandards #extremeweightloss Una publicación compartida de Lexiiiiiii. (@fatgirlfedup) el 3 Nov, 2018 a las 4:29 PDT