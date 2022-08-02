C.Tangana, Bizarrap, Duki, Cali y El Dandee, La Oreja de Van Gogh, Eladio Carrión y Omar Montes son algunos de los grupos y artistas que protagonizarán el esperado Arenal Sound 2022 de Burriana. El festival, que volverá a llenar la playa del Arenal de música, gente y mucha fiesta, se celebra del martes 2 al domingo 7 de agosto.
Programación del Arenal Sound para el martes 2 y miércoles 3
Martes 2 de agosto
- Carmen de la Fuente (15.00 - 17.00 horas)
- Zetazen (17.00 - 18.15 horas)
- Cano (18.55 - 20.10 horas)
- Cruz Cafuné (20.50 - 22.05 horas)
- Chema Rivas (22.45 - 00.00 horas)
- Ardiya (00.15 - 01.30 horas)
- Barce (01.45 - 03.00 horas)
Miércoles 3 de agosto
- Alvama Ice (15.00 - 17.00 horas)
- Daniel Sabater (17.00 - 18.15 horas)
- Luna Ki (18.55 - 20.10 horas)
- Quevedo (20.50 - 22.05 horas)
- La Zowi (22.45 - 00.00 horas)
- Mygal (00.15 - 01.30 horas)
- Edgar Kerri (01.45 - 03.00 horas)
Programación del Arenal Sound para el jueves 4
Cutty Sark Pool Stage
- Font (14.00 - 15.45 horas)
- Pepino Marino (15.45 - 17.30 horas)
- Boccachico (17.30 - 19.15 horas)
- Albert González (19.15 - 21.00 horas)
Negrita Stage
- Jaime Lorente (18.30 - 19.30 horas)
- Hens (20.45 - 22.00 horas)
- Delaossa (23.20 - 00.35 horas)
- Mariah Angeliq (01.45 - 02.35 horas)
- Juliann James BSB MZRIN (03.50 - 04.40 horas)
Heineken Silver Stage
- Mikel Delacalle (19.30 - 20.45 horas)
- Funzo & Baby Loud (22.00 - 23.20 horas)
- Myke Towers (00.35 - 01.45 horas)
- Recycled J (03.35 - 03.50 horas)
- Mike Williams (04.40 - 06.00 horas)
Trident Stage
- Marmi (21.00 - 21.50 horas)
- Marlena (22.30 - 23.30 horas)
- La La Love You (00.10 - 01.25 horas)
- Lemot (02.00 - 03.00 horas)
- Brian Van Andel (03.10 - 04.30 horas)
Programación del Arenal Sound para el viernes 5
Cutty Sark Pool Stage
- Pablo Mas (14.00 - 15.45 horas)
- Laura Put (15.45 - 17.30 horas)
- Borja Sant (17.30 - 19.15 horas)
- Bailaferias (19.15 - 21.00 horas)
Negrita Stage
- Despistados (18.30 - 19.30 horas)
- Arnau Griso (20.45 - 21.45 horas)
- Dani Fernández (23.05 - 00.05 horas)
- Ptazeta (01.25 - 02.15 horas)
- Les Castizos (03.15 - 04.30 horas)
Heineken Silver Stage
- La Oreja de Van Gogh (19.30 - 20.45 horas)
- Lola Índigo (21.45 - 23.05 horas)
- Duki (00.05 - 01.25 horas)
- Bizarrap (02.15 - 03.15 horas)
- Nervo (04.30 - 06.00 horas)
Trident Stage
- Walls (21.00 - 22.10 horas)
- Enol (22.50 - 23.50 horas)
- Ezvit 810 (00.30 - 01.45 horas)
- Selecta (02.10 - 03.10 horas)
- Space Elephants (03.20 - 04.30 horas)
Programación del Arenal Sound para el sábado 6
Cutty Sark Pool Stage
- Juan Valiente (14.00 - 15.45 horas)
- Groove Amigos (15.45 - 17.30 horas)
- Mon DJ (17.30 - 19.15 horas)
- Xune (19.45 - 21.00 horas)
Negrita Stage
- Zzolio (18.30 - 19.15 horas)
- Pole (19.55 - 20.55 horas)
- Carlos Sadeness (22.25 - 23.45 horas)
- Nil Moliner (01.05 - 02.15 horas)
- Luc Loren (03.35 - 04.40 horas)
Heineken Silver Stage
- Cali y El Dandee (20.55 - 22.25 horas)
- C.Tangana (23.45 - 01.05 horas)
- Eladio Carrion (02.15 - 03.35 horas)
- Bresh (04.40 - 06.00 horas)
Trident Stage
- Blake (21.00 - 22.10 horas)
- Ambkor (22.50 - 00-00 horas)
- C.R.O (00.30 - 01.30 horas)
- Flaca (02.10 - 03.10 horas)
- Taao (03.20 - 04.30 horas)
Programación del Arenal Sound para el domingo 7
Clandestine Sound
- LocoPlaya
- Marc Segui
- Michenlo
Negrita Stage
- Beny JR (18.30 - 19.30 horas)
- RVFV (20.45 - 21.45 horas)
- Belén Aguilera (23.05 - 00.00 horas)
- Lennis Rodriguez (01.20 - 02.15 horas)
- Liu (03.45 - 04.30 horas)
Heineken Silver Stage
- Morad (19.30 - 20.45 horas)
- Rels B (21.45 - 23.05 horas)
- Bad Gyal (00.00 - 01.20 horas)
- Omar Montes (02.15 - 03.45 horas)
- Afrojack (04.30 - 06.00 horas)