C.Tangana, Bizarrap, Duki, Cali y El Dandee, La Oreja de Van Gogh, Eladio Carrión y Omar Montes son algunos de los grupos y artistas que protagonizarán el esperado Arenal Sound 2022 de Burriana. El festival, que volverá a llenar la playa del Arenal de música, gente y mucha fiesta, se celebra del martes 2 al domingo 7 de agosto.

Programación del Arenal Sound para el martes 2 y miércoles 3

Martes 2 de agosto

  • Carmen de la Fuente (15.00 - 17.00 horas)
  • Zetazen (17.00 - 18.15 horas)
  • Cano (18.55 - 20.10 horas)
  • Cruz Cafuné (20.50 - 22.05 horas)
  • Chema Rivas (22.45 - 00.00 horas)
  • Ardiya (00.15 - 01.30 horas)
  • Barce (01.45 - 03.00 horas)

Miércoles 3 de agosto

  • Alvama Ice (15.00 - 17.00 horas)
  • Daniel Sabater (17.00 - 18.15 horas)
  • Luna Ki (18.55 - 20.10 horas)
  • Quevedo (20.50 - 22.05 horas)
  • La Zowi (22.45 - 00.00 horas)
  • Mygal (00.15 - 01.30 horas)
  • Edgar Kerri (01.45 - 03.00 horas)

Programación del Arenal Sound para el jueves 4

Cutty Sark Pool Stage

  • Font (14.00 - 15.45 horas)
  • Pepino Marino (15.45 - 17.30 horas)
  • Boccachico (17.30 - 19.15 horas)
  • Albert González (19.15 - 21.00 horas)

Negrita Stage

  • Jaime Lorente (18.30 - 19.30 horas)
  • Hens (20.45 - 22.00 horas)
  • Delaossa (23.20 - 00.35 horas)
  • Mariah Angeliq (01.45 - 02.35 horas)
  • Juliann James BSB MZRIN (03.50 - 04.40 horas)

Heineken Silver Stage

  • Mikel Delacalle (19.30 - 20.45 horas)
  • Funzo & Baby Loud (22.00 - 23.20 horas)
  • Myke Towers (00.35 - 01.45 horas)
  • Recycled J (03.35 - 03.50 horas)
  • Mike Williams (04.40 - 06.00 horas)

Trident Stage

  • Marmi (21.00 - 21.50 horas)
  • Marlena (22.30 - 23.30 horas)
  • La La Love You (00.10 - 01.25 horas)
  • Lemot (02.00 - 03.00 horas)
  • Brian Van Andel (03.10 - 04.30 horas)

Programación del Arenal Sound para el viernes 5

Cutty Sark Pool Stage

  • Pablo Mas (14.00 - 15.45 horas)
  • Laura Put (15.45 - 17.30 horas)
  • Borja Sant (17.30 - 19.15 horas)
  • Bailaferias (19.15 - 21.00 horas)

Negrita Stage

  • Despistados (18.30 - 19.30 horas)
  • Arnau Griso (20.45 - 21.45 horas)
  • Dani Fernández (23.05 - 00.05 horas)
  • Ptazeta (01.25 - 02.15 horas)
  • Les Castizos (03.15 - 04.30 horas)

Heineken Silver Stage

  • La Oreja de Van Gogh (19.30 - 20.45 horas)
  • Lola Índigo (21.45 - 23.05 horas)
  • Duki (00.05 - 01.25 horas)
  • Bizarrap (02.15 - 03.15 horas)
  • Nervo (04.30 - 06.00 horas)

Trident Stage

  • Walls (21.00 - 22.10 horas)
  • Enol (22.50 - 23.50 horas)
  • Ezvit 810 (00.30 - 01.45 horas)
  • Selecta (02.10 - 03.10 horas)
  • Space Elephants (03.20 - 04.30 horas)

Programación del Arenal Sound para el sábado 6

Cutty Sark Pool Stage

  • Juan Valiente (14.00 - 15.45 horas)
  • Groove Amigos (15.45 - 17.30 horas)
  • Mon DJ (17.30 - 19.15 horas)
  • Xune (19.45 - 21.00 horas)

Negrita Stage

  • Zzolio (18.30 - 19.15 horas)
  • Pole (19.55 - 20.55 horas)
  • Carlos Sadeness (22.25 - 23.45 horas)
  • Nil Moliner (01.05 - 02.15 horas)
  • Luc Loren (03.35 - 04.40 horas)

Heineken Silver Stage

  • Cali y El Dandee (20.55 - 22.25 horas)
  • C.Tangana (23.45 - 01.05 horas)
  • Eladio Carrion (02.15 - 03.35 horas)
  • Bresh (04.40 - 06.00 horas)

Trident Stage

  • Blake (21.00 - 22.10 horas)
  • Ambkor (22.50 - 00-00 horas)
  • C.R.O (00.30 - 01.30 horas)
  • Flaca (02.10 - 03.10 horas)
  • Taao (03.20 - 04.30 horas)

Programación del Arenal Sound para el domingo 7

Clandestine Sound

  • LocoPlaya
  • Marc Segui
  • Michenlo

Negrita Stage

  • Beny JR (18.30 - 19.30 horas)
  • RVFV (20.45 - 21.45 horas)
  • Belén Aguilera (23.05 - 00.00 horas)
  • Lennis Rodriguez (01.20 - 02.15 horas)
  • Liu (03.45 - 04.30 horas)

Heineken Silver Stage

  • Morad (19.30 - 20.45 horas)
  • Rels B (21.45 - 23.05 horas)
  • Bad Gyal (00.00 - 01.20 horas)
  • Omar Montes (02.15 - 03.45 horas)
  • Afrojack (04.30 - 06.00 horas)

