Our latest shoebox-size #CubeSat - RadCube for #SpaceWeather - has extended a magnetometer boom longer than itself to monitor Earth's magnetic field & space radiation, supported by #Hungary, #Poland & #UK our #ESATech #ImageOfTheWeek #SpaceSafety #CubeSats https://t.co/s3Le9sxx8z pic.twitter.com/Zw0kuP7DPs