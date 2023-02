#WoLongFallenDynasty demo is coming February 24! Play it on #PlayStation4 #PlayStation5 #XboxOne, Series X|S, #Steam & Microsoft store!



Save data from this demo will transfer to the final game! Complete the demo to obtain the "Crouching Dragon Helmet" DLC in the full game. 🐉 pic.twitter.com/oQtKfdqKcw