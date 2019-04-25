13:44 h. VISTO EN INSTAGRAM
Deja a su perra en una guardería y se la devuelven muerta en un paquete
El animal tenía problemas intestinales que estaban controlados por un veterinario y había dejado instrucciones para medicamentos y comida. No le dieron más información sobre la muerte, solo un paquete donde detectaron que estaba el chip
MARÍA ARAGÓN
25/04/2019
El pasado 27 de diciembre fue un día que Kirsten no olvidará jamás. Esta joven dejó a su husky Nova en una guardería mientras atendía a su familia, que se iba a Islandia. Fueron solo tres días, pero terminaron con su perra muerta y empaquetada.
En una publicación de Instagram, reconoce que la perra tenía en los últimos meses problemas intestinales, pero que el tratamiento con esteroides había sido satisfactorio y en los días previos había estado en el veterinario vigilando precisamente este problema.
Dejó al animal con instrucciones sobre lo que tenía que tomar y con la tranquilidad de que estaba siendo atendida por profesionales. Comida, medicación… Todo bajo control e informado previamente.
Llamó cuatro veces y nadie abría las puertas. Tardaron en abrir, y al final, una vez dentro, le comunicaron que había muerto. Que se la habían encontrado por la mañana con sangre. "Nos quedamos en shock, explica”. “Tres días antes teníamos un perro sano y ya no teníamos perro", lamenta.
Lo único que recibió fue un paquete en cuyo interior estaba su perra muerta. "Ningún cuidado o empatía. Fue traumático. Fuimos directos a la veterinaria y se quedó horrorizada, no imaginaba cómo habían podido meter a un husky de 25 kg en ese paquete, pero confirmaron con el chip que estaba ahí. Ni siquiera teníamos opciones de hacer un análisis postmortem".
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
On the 27th of December 2018 I brought my husky Nova to P&E boarding kennels to be boarded for 3 days while my family went to Iceland. Nova had an ongoing issue with Colitis and this was being managed with steroids for the last few months successfully, she had been checked by my vet prior to boarding and we had discussed taking her off the steroids as she was responding so well. I gave multiple written and verbal instructions on how the steroid was to be given separately to her food and that she needs to get this twice a day, P&E also advertise that they cater for medication and dogs that need extra care once they are informed in advance. On the 31st of December I went straight from the airport to P&E to collect Nova. I rang 4 times waiting outside to pick her up. Clive answered and told me to come around to the gate when I told him I was here for Nova. Once in, we were told Nova had died - they had found her that morning bloodied in her kennel. We where shocked and beyond devastated at this as we had left a healthy dog in 3 days earlier. I asked the kennels immediately if she had received her medication and I was told she had. They had crushed Nova into what I can only describe as a ball wrapped in a black bag, covered in masking tape. There was no care or empathy in the way she had been handled. It was utterly traumatic and heartbreaking to leave with her like that. We drove straight to the vet and she was horrified, and couldn’t believe there was a 25kg husky crammed in this ball. We confirmed via microchip that it was Nova and made the decision to send Nova for a postmortem in UCD due to the circumstances. I emailed and messaged P&E asking for more information on how she had seemed when she was with them etc. and I still have not received any kind of contact back. Nova was a once in a lifetime kind of dog for me and my family and has left a hole that will always be impossible to fill, she is loved and missed every single day and I hope writing this can stop a similar situation in the future. Clearly these kennels are not fit to provide the levels of care they advertise. #justicefornova
En los días posteriores pidieron más información sobre qué había pasado, pero no han tenido respuesta. "Es imposible de suplir y la echo de menos todos los días. Solo espero que escribiendo esto no se den más este tipo de situaciones. Justicia para Nova", concluye.
